https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/538809-obama-posts-family-photo-on-valentines-day-to-the-three-who

Former President Obama posted a new family photo in a Valentine’s Day message to the three special women in his life on Sunday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter,” he tweeted.

The tweet included a recent photo of the former president; his wife, Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObamas’ Higher Ground Productions announces Bayard Rustin biopic Michelle Obama announces children’s show focused on healthy eating Michelle Obama, Amanda Gorman discuss inauguration poem and ‘renaissance in Black art’ MORE; and his daughters, Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, both of whom grew up in the White House during their father’s time in office and now are attending college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama also took to social media on Sunday to wish her husband a happy holiday with another photo of the couple that appears to be new.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side,” she wrote.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqwRMgF5s1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2021

The former first couple have been married for nearly three decades, most recently celebrating their 28th anniversary back in October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

