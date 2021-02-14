https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/feb/14/rep-jamie-raskin-impeachment-a-dramatic-success-de/

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, said he views the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump as a success despite the Senate’s decision to acquit Mr. Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of convicting Mr. Trump, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

“I think it was a dramatic success in historical terms,” Mr. Raskin, Maryland Democrat, told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It was the largest impeachment conviction vote in U.S. history. It was by far the most bipartisan majority that’s ever assembled in the Senate to convict a president, which has traditionally been a kind of partisan thing in American history.”

Mr. Raskin said he thought the impeachment managers successfully convicted Mr. Trump in the court of public opinion and the court of history. He also dismissed criticisms that the impeachment excluded a focus on dereliction of duty.

“If we had charged dereliction of duty, [Republicans] would have said, ‘That’s not an impeachable offense. You’ve got to deal with that within the military system. The president is not bound by the code of universal military justice, the Uniform Code of Military Justice,’ and so on,” Mr. Raskin said. “You can always come up with a lawyer’s argument to get to where you want to go.”

Mr. Raskin added that he had no regrets and said the Republicans who voted not to convict acted “like members of a religious cult [who], when they leave office, should be selling flowers at Dulles Airport.”

