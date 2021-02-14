https://www.oann.com/pelosi-brings-2-failed-impeachments-lashes-out-at-gop/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pelosi-brings-2-failed-impeachments-lashes-out-at-gop

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters amid work on a coronavirus relief package and a Democratic effort to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments over her extremist views, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the first in her position to bring two failed impeachments. On Saturday, President Trump was acquitted of impeachment allegations after Pelosi announced the second impeachment last month.

After the vote, Pelosi expressed frustration in a press conference and called Republicans cowards for not convicting Trump. She further targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said he voted to acquit Trump because the Senate doesn’t have the power to convict a private citizen.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Michael van der Veen (C), former President Donald Trump's defense lawyer, speaks to media following the conclusion of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options,” Pelosi stated. “Because they were afraid to defend their job, respect the institution in which they serve.”

Although seven Republican senators voted to convict the 45th President, he received enough votes to avoid conviction.

