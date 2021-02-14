http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/etW0u20Rg1M/

Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she and the other impeachment managers did not need more witnesses to prove their case.

Instead, she said they needed Republican senators with spines to vote for Trump’s conviction.

The controversy was over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) recounting of a heated phone call between the former president and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during the deadly Capitol riot.

Plaskett said, “I think what we did was we got what we wanted, which was her statement, which was what she said, and had it put into the record and being able to say it on the record out loud to others would hear. Witnesses in a Senate hearing do not come and stand before the senators and make any statements. It’s a deposition, it’s videotaped, and that is brought before the Senate. So I know that people are feeling a lot of angst and believe that maybe if we had this, the senators would have done what we wanted, but, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with spines.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

