https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/borisjohnson-uk-biden-trade-diplomatic/2021/02/14/id/1009982

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made no secret Sunday of his optimism of working with President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We’re delighted now, I’m very delighted, to have a good relationship with the White House, which is an important part of any U.K. prime minister’s mission,” Johnson told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

“And I’ve had some good conversations already with President Biden, fantastic conversations about the way he sees things. And, you know, Margaret, there’s been some important developments in the way the U.K., U.S. thinking has been coming together in the last few weeks, and particularly on issues like climate change, on NATO, on Iran.”

Johnson doubled back to the climate agenda of the Biden administration as a notable difference from the Trump administration.

“But above all, on the ways that the U.S. and the U.K. are going to work together to deal with the environmental challenge that faces our planet,” Johnson said. “And there, I think some of the stuff we’re now hearing from the new American administration and from the new White House is incredibly encouraging. And we want to work with the president on that.”

Johnson was effusive in his praise of Biden and his campaign slogan, which he admits was lifted from his own.

“The U.S. and the U.K. working together to learn the lessons from the pandemic and to build back better together, I’m thrilled that President Biden has also got a slogan, ‘Build Back Better,'” Johnson said. “I think I claim that we used it first. And to be truthful, I think we nicked it from someone else before I started using it. But it’s the right slogan, Margaret. We’ve got to learn from this pandemic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

