Despite the initial skepticism of supporters about the new, peaceful style of protesting, Russian officials tried to put out the demonstrations for days. Navalny’s allies were accused of following instructions from NATO, and television channels backed by the Kremlin “warned that flashlight rallies were part of major uprisings around the world.” State news services even used unnamed sources to say that a terrorist group was planning to attack unapproved large demonstrations. Media outlets controlled by the Kremlin previously avoided discussing Navalny, and reportedly only referred to him as “a blogger” the few times they did talk about him. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also never mentioned Navalny by name.

This all changed recently when Navalny was suddenly a main topic.

As reported by the Associated Press, Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at Navalny’s Foundations for Fighting Corruption, said on state TV, “Navalny went from a person whose name is not allowed to be mentioned to the main subject of discussion.”

This was reported to be a shift in strategy by the Kremlin, and comes after Navalny’s foundation released a video alleging that a luxurious Black Sea palace had been built for Putin through corruption. The video has been viewed over 111 million times on YouTube since January 19 and was put out two days after Navalny’s globally-watched arrest.

