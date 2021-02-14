https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/14/daughter-of-lombardi-trophy-designer-says-she-was-kept-awake-at-night-over-tom-bradys-boozy-toss-calls-for-apology-1030033/

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the master silversmith who designed and crafted the first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy, was reportedly unable to sleep for two days after recent Super Bowl winner Tom Brady had a little fun with his version of the trophy.

Three days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stunning 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the team’s quarterback, Brady, casually tossed the trophy to another player on the team as they were taking part in a boat parade in Tampa.

To most people it seemed like no big deal, in part because the trophy his team had earned was the 53rd iteration of the original Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Watch Brady tossing the trophy below:

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat 😱 (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk’s boat 😳 (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

Every year a new Lombardi Trophy is produced by Tiffany & Co. for that year’s Super Bowl winner. As for Grohs’ father, he produced the first one for Tiffany & Co. in 1967 and continued producing more trophies up until his retirement in 1994.

Despite this, Brady’s casual toss — one that caused no damage to the team’s trophy — provoked exasperation and insomnia from Groh.

“I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s, and it takes a lot of hard work,” she said in an interview with Fort Myers station WFTX that was published Friday.

“A lot of hours go into it. It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football. I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because of this. I was that upset because I know the passion that goes into this trophy and how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this.”

It hurts, she added, because she’s seen her father make these torphies.

“I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s. My father did the seams. He had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy, chiseling it, and the ball is hand-formed, as the base is as well,” she explained.

Listen to the interview below:

She continued her remarks by admitting that she only watches the Super Bowl to see her father’s creation be held up.

“I only watch the game to watch the trophy come out. I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody, and I get goosebumps. Like right now I’m getting goosebumps from it because I’m very proud,” she said.

Fair enough.

She then concluded by asking for an apology from Brady.

“This has nothing to with your athletic ability whatsoever. It has everything to do with disrespecting a highly coveted trophy that a lot of work goes into by the silversmiths and all the other team players,” she said.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans, all the football fans out there, the other team players.”

There’s just one problem. It doesn’t seem as if NFL fans have any interest in hearing Brady apologize for this apparent faux pas. If anything, Grohs might wind up being the one needing to apologize, as evidenced by the angry reaction her demands provoked.

Look:

Folks. I’ve been in this game for 12 years now. I’ve come a lot of dramatic insufferable assholes. But this is it. This is the one: Lorraine Grohs, complaining that her father & his fellow SILVERSMITHS were disrespected by Brady throwing the Lombardi, is the biggest asshole ever https://t.co/m9UUT6gup6 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 14, 2021

Never have I ever learned about an occupation and then immediately hated them all until now. — _haydenulmer (@Hulmer479) February 14, 2021

She is an idiot , get over yourself Lorraine and get some sleep. There are way worse things going on in this world. You need help. — Sherri Menefee (@slmenefee) February 14, 2021

All we needed was an idiot name Lorraine to unit the country. Who could’ve ever guessed it would be to support Tom Brady. 2021 is wild already. — Matt Williams (@CaddytotheLama) February 14, 2021

Lorraine Grohs should maybe Grow up. She must be a Democrat. — Bob Lani (@boblani63) February 14, 2021

Give me a break Lorraine. Be happy the trophy is still being replicated today and the people responsible for it being replicated are having fun with it. After the past 12 months, don’t we all need fun? Get some perspective and grow up. — Ken Eagleson (@keagleson) February 14, 2021

Part of the problem is that there are other examples of Super Bowl winners goofing off with their trophies — yet Grohs never said anything about them.

Case in point:

Nothing to see here. Just @RobGronkowski using the Vince Lombardi trophy as a Baseball Bat 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/s254i3Mse4 — Bucs UK (@BucsUK) February 14, 2021

As for Brady, as of Sunday he hadn’t yet responded to Groh’s demands, though some of his fans had offered up some hilarious memes depicting how they feel he should respond.

Watch (*Language warning):

Lombardi Lorraine: “He owes an apology to the fans” The Fans: pic.twitter.com/RFmsfO1Gpf — Richmulaa🙄💫 (@richavellii) February 14, 2021

Brady apologizing to Lombardi Lorraine: pic.twitter.com/n798psk9zw — ethan (@okcfanethan) February 14, 2021

