http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/MZLQCxqLhAg/re-fund-the-police.php

Like other cities where elected officials have condoned or even encouraged lawlessness, Minneapolis has seen a sharp increase in violent crime. This was entirely foreseeable, yet the Minneapolis City Council voted to put “defunding the police” on the ballot at the next election, a move that was quietly tabled by the City Charter Commission.

This, too, was predictable–crime makes a city unlivable, and Minneapolis is in trouble. So a swing back to sanity is under way: Minneapolis to spend $6.4M recruiting MORE officers following sharp rise in crime.

The city says it is looking for officers with degrees in criminology, social work, psychology or counseling. It occurs to me that the average police officer knows more about social work, psychology and counseling than most degree holders in those fields, but that is a topic for another day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

