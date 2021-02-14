http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z_EBFrShYuk/

At least nine people were shot, three fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the three fatalities occurred around 8 p.m. at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Two men were sitting in a vehicle when someone opened fire on them, leaving a 27-year-old wounded but in good condition and a 28-year-old dead.

The second fatality of the weekend occurred about 24-hours later, when a 43-year-old man was found face down “in the 7600 block of South Loomis Boulevard.” He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatality of the weekend occurred Sunday morning about 12:20 a.m. “in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.” A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:40 a.m.

Breitbart News reported a Chicago Police Detective was robbed while on-duty Monday. The Sun-Times noted there allegedly two armed men involved in the robbery, one of whom had a knife and the other a gun.

The Chicago Tribune observes 299 people were shot January 1, 2021, through February 9, 2021, in Chicago.

