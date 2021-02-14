https://trendingpolitics.com/report-nikki-haley-being-turned-away-by-big-gop-donors-after-slamming-trump/

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has been touted as an early 2024 contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

Younger, attractive, experienced, with some conservative bona fides, on the surface she seems like a decent choice.

Or not.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of her home state has been shopping her around to big-time GOP donors, and so far it’s not been working out very well, according to Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic.”

“Lindsey Graham is making this pitch for Nikki Haley and he’s calling around to people to ask if they will meet with her,” said Richard Baris, director of Big Data Poll.

“These donors are angry and they do not want to sit down with Nikki Haley,” he said.

“I guess she forgot to mention this to Politico,” Baris added.

Baris is referencing an interview Haley gave to Politico Magazine over the past month, which was published this week. Basically, she blames the Jan. 6 riots on former President Donald Trump, like all good RINOs have done, and she has completely broken from him now because she obviously thought that was a good move, politically.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley told the outlet in a lengthy piece published Friday.

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” she added.

She also said she never bought into the former president’s claims that the election was rigged against him. Asked if she tried to lead Trump away from his belief, Haley said, “No. When he was talking about that, I didn’t address it.”

“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley added. “This is not him making it up.”

No, it wasn’t. In fact, Time magazine, in an arrogant, self-serving nod to the deep state it belongs to, published its own lengthy piece explaining how the rigging took place and then claiming it was done to ‘protect democracy from Trump.’ Unreal.

Haley went on to blast Trump over his mention of Vice President Mike Pence, who he was trying to convince not to count disputed electoral votes that were manipulated in ways described by the Time magazine piece.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Like, Trump’s supporters — the legions and legions of them — are “disgusted” by the GOP’s RINO class of entitled elites who couldn’t win lay-up elections against a left-wing community organizer because they settled on candidates like the late John McCain and the political carpetbagger Mitt Romney.

War Room noted further:

Baris said his sources tell him Haley, Graham, and other establishment Republicans have been planning for more than a year how to break the GOP away from President Trump.

Stephen K. Bannon said it won’t work. “She will never be the 2024 nominee. She will never be president,” he said.

Not if the party wants to win.

Trump and Trump-like candidates are the way forward for the Republican Party. Not Nikki Haley and the Bill Kristol crowd. Why can’t they realize how obvious that is? Now the donors are speaking.

