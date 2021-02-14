https://www.theblaze.com/news/desantis-lockdowns-biden-immigration-hypocrisy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed President Joe Biden for his coronavirus hypocrisy regarding a potential domestic travel ban while simultaneously welcoming untested immigrants at the U.S. southern border.

Last week, there was a Miami Herald report circulating that claimed the Biden administration was considering enacting domestic travel restrictions to states with highly-contagious new variants of COVID-19. Reportedly at the top of the list was Florida because the state had the most cases.

DeSantis ripped Biden’s double standard on COVID-19, said it “stinks to high heaven” during an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

DeSantis compared Biden’s potential domestic travel ban with the president’s lax immigration policies, “It is a huge contradiction and you can’t square wanting opening borders for illegal aliens, but then also restricting U.S. citizens from basically traveling around the country as they see fit and I think the American people see the hypocrisy in that.”

“Of course they’re not being screened for COVID at the southern border because this is all political,” DeSantis said on Sunday. “So he’s [Biden’s] opening the border [and] he’s letting illegals pour in. They’re not doing any COVID tests. They’re [migrants are] just coming into the communities.”

“Yet, he wants to potentially make you take a test if you just get on an airplane and fly from one American city to the next,” the Republican governor stated. “Or he wants to prevent travel to the state of Florida.”

The New York Times reported earlier this month that migrants entering the United States through Texas are not tested for coronavirus, and do not face any quarantine requirements as long as they “arrive with no coronavirus symptoms.” “At least 1,000 migrants have been allowed to cross into Texas in recent days,” the Feb. 6 article read.

In addition, there have been “more than 1,000 people who had been detained after crossing have been released into the country in recent days.”

“Many more people are gathering on the Mexican side, aggravating conditions there and testing America’s ability and willingness to admit migrants during a pandemic,” the article added.

As TheBlaze previously reported, a Texas sheriff claimed that illegals were being released into the state without being tested for coronavirus as part of the Biden administration’s restoration of the controversial catch and release policy that former President Donald Trump discontinued.

On Thursday, DeSantis called the potential travel restrictions “absurd” and a “political attack against the people of Florida.”

“I think it’s an absurd report that they would be doing that, I think it would be unconstitutional, it would be unwise and it would be unjust,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “Any attempt to restrict or lock down Florida by the federal government would be an attack on our state done purely for political purposes.”

“If you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce,” he added. “So we will oppose it 100%. It would not be based in science, it would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.”

DeSantis also told host Maria Bartiromo how Florida is thriving during the coronavirus pandemic by not imposing strict lockdowns, keeping businesses open, and not closing schools. DeSantis boasted that Florida is a “free state” where “kids stay in school, home construction is up, home sales are up.”

“We focus on lifting people up,” DeSantis said on Sunday. “People view Florida as a place where they can follow their dreams.”

“If you look right now, you hear this debate about schools, Florida schools have been open the whole school year and every parent in Florida has the right to send their child to in-person instruction, every worker has the right to work and earn a living,” DeSantis proclaimed.

DeSantis attacked Biden and his administration for embracing lockdowns that “don’t work.”

“Biden is a lockdowner, his advisers are lockdowners,” he said. “Lockdowns don’t work, we’ve demonstrated that. We’re not turning back Maria, and they won’t be able to get away with targeting Florida.”

“States that are always held up by people in Biden’s administration, like New York, have way higher per capita patients hospitalized for COVID right now,” he said.

The Florida governor boasted about the “Seniors First” vaccination campaign, where the elderly are in the front of the line to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“While some other states are doing it differently, in Florida we are putting our parents and grandparents first, ensuring that every senior who wants a shot, gets a shot,” he explained.









