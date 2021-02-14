https://noqreport.com/2021/02/14/seattle-antifa-builds-snow-barrier-in-front-of-precinct-blocking-responding-from-responding-to-emergencies/

Law and order is constantly hampered in leftist cities like Chicago, Portland, and Minneapolis. It isn’t just the Democratic governments in these cities who condemn law enforcement while wondering why crime keeps going up. It’s the radicals among Antifa and Black Lives Matter who engage in direct action against the police.

Seattle is one of the worst cities in America for law enforcement as Antifa generally rules the streets at night. They jump from area to area in and around the city causing havoc and threatening law-abiding citizens. Police are often their primary target, so it was no surprise that the snow weather in the area brought Antifa’s brand of “activism” directly to the police station.

Overnight, #antifa in Seattle gathered to pile snow on one of the driveways of the Seattle Police east precinct (where CHAZ used to be). They stopped police from being able to drive out to respond to calls during the snow storm. pic.twitter.com/6I3drgphvv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2021

Author and editor-at-large for The Post Millennial Andy Ngo reported, “Overnight, #antifa in Seattle gathered to pile snow on one of the driveways of the Seattle Police east precinct (where CHAZ used to be). They stopped police from being able to drive out to respond to calls during the snow storm.”

The alleged criminals stood and waited at the vehicle entrance for the East Precinct, chatting among themselves after building the wall. When a police cruiser stopped at the barrier, the onlookers cheered, knowing that they had just prevented law enforcement from assisting someone in need.

It takes truly unhinged nihilists to cheer so exuberantly upon the realization they had stopped law enforcement from helping someone in need. Yet Seattle continues to embrace Democratic leadership that panders to Antifa domestic terrorists.

