Why doesn’t Joe Biden care about the Americans dying from Covid-19?

These are the rules, right?

Joe Biden played Mario Kart with his granddaughter during a weekend at Camp David while thousands of Americans died of Covid.

The White House said that Joe Biden had nothing on his schedule for the entire weekend.

Biden arrived to Camp David Friday afternoon and did nothing but play video games and sleep all weekend.

Pathetic.

“Secret service made an exception and allowed him to drive himself,” Biden’s granddaughter Naomi posted to Instagram. “A little rusty, but he still won (barely).”

WATCH:

Biden playing Mario Kart at Camp David pic.twitter.com/LTXYFnzt4c — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 14, 2021

Under Biden’s watch, more than 60,000 Americans have died of Covid in his first three weeks in office.

Using the same argument made by liberals while Trump was in office, Joe Biden has murdered more than 60,000 Americans.

