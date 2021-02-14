https://thepostmillennial.com/sen-graham-i-dont-see-how-kamala-harris-doesnt-get-impeached

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Senator Lindsey Graham went on Fox News for an interview on Sunday, where he talked about various important issues, including, naturally, the impeachment.

The interviewer, Chris Wallace, mentioned the speech which was just given by the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that Trump “might be mad at” him.

The gist of McConnell’s speech was that he thought that Trump was guilty, but that he didn’t feel the Senate had the power to impeach someone who had already left office. Wallace then asked Graham what he thought on the subject.

“I was a bit surprised, but I had heard this in 1998. I’ve been in three of the four impeachments,” responded Graham.

“The bottom line, in 1998 you had a lot of Democrats acquit Clinton, but got on the floor and said how bad he was.”

“[Sen. McConnell] got a load off his chest, obviously, but unfortunately he put a load on the back of Republicans.”

“I would imagine if you’re an incumbent Republican, there are going to be people asking you, ´will you support Sen. McConnell in the future.'”

Graham then pivoted to talk about the trail itself: “I think [Sen. McConnell’s] speech is an outlier regarding how Republicans feel about all this. I felt the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional…. I condemn what happened on Jan. 6…. but the process they used to impeach this president was an affront to rule of law.”

“He’s the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without the ability to confront those against him, and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay.”

“We’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents, and if we use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take back the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.”

“So, we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”



