Senate Republicans are warning that they no longer view President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ North Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE as the leader of the party, amid growing signs that they are ready to turn the page after a chaotic four years.

Though only seven of the 50 GOP senators voted to find Trump “guilty” at the end of his second impeachment trial, Republicans, including those who voted to acquit, are plotting a future where Trump is no longer their center of gravity after years of dominating their day-to-day lives.

Trump is showing no signs of going away, saying in a statement after the trial concluded that “MAGA” was just getting started. But Republicans say he’s got a diminished following and competition for the party’s top spot.

“He’s made it pretty difficult to gain support. As you can tell there’s some support that will never go away, but I think that is a shrinking population and probably shrinks a little bit after this week,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerSenate acquits Trump in 57-43 vote Senate strikes deal, bypassing calling impeachment witnesses Senators, impeachment teams scramble to cut deal on witnesses MORE (R-N.D.), who has aligned himself closely with Trump since being elected in 2018.

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunGOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted Senate panel advances Biden’s education and labor secretary picks LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol MORE (R-Ind.), asked about the chance that Trump would go on a victory lap, floated that Trump should carefully consider next steps.

“I think whatever the president intends to do in the future would take a lot of soul searching. …I am more concerned about how we rebuild the party in a way that brings in more people to it,” added Braun, who voted to acquit Trump.

The shifting underscores how Trump’s actions have deeply fractured Senate Republicans in the wake of Jan. 6, with GOP senators saying Trump shouldn’t feel vindicated just because he was acquitted of inciting an insurrection.

The shifts were on full display in recent days: Republicans have been careful not to defend Trump personally, members of the caucus have privately discussed whether or not there would be enough support to censure the president and the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump spanned fiscal conservative to moderates.

“The president has very badly damaged his reputation. … He’ll be remembered throughout history as the president who resorted to non-legal steps to try to hold on to power,” Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyToomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction Romney on impeachment vote to convict: ‘Trump incited the insurrection’ GOP Sen. Cassidy: ‘I voted to convict Trump because he is guilty’ MORE (R-Pa.), one of the seven GOP senators, said.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneNo. 2 GOP senator suggests he’s open to censuring Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – New video of riot unnerves many senators McConnell not pressuring GOP to acquit Trump MORE (R-S.D.) said the vote was “absolutely not” Republicans endorsing Trump’s language and behavior. The former president urged his supporters to march on the Capitol Jan. 6 while then-Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceCollins: Trump ‘incited an insurrection’ to prevent transfer of power McConnell unloads on Trump: ‘Morally responsible’ for provoking mob Seven GOP senators vote to convict Trump MORE and lawmakers were certifying President Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ White House press aide resigns after threatening Politico reporter Trump conviction vote exposes GOP divide MORE’s Electoral College win.

“There’s no way. You can’t defend much of what happened in the last almost three months since the Nov. 3 election,” Thune said.

There’s little sign that Trump is listening, with the former president and his legal team making it clear that they view the acquittal as a vindication that could caltipult him back into the public spotlight.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. …Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” Trump said in a statement.

And Republicans face headaches even as they are making it clear they want to move on. Trump retains an iron grip on a chunk of the party base—the same voters Republicans will need if they want to win back the House and Senate next year.

Outside of the Senate, the divide among Republicans about how to handle the larger-than-life figure who proved toxic with swing voters but sparks deep loyalty among some Republicans is on full display.

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s lawyers begin oral arguments, hoping for a reset Nikki Haley breaks with Trump: ‘We shouldn’t have followed him’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend MORE, who has 2024 ambitions of her own, made waves when Politico published an article quoting her stating that Trump “went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

Meanwhile Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in on Trump impeachment trial; Biden administration eyes timeline for mass vaccinations The five GOP senators who voted to call witnesses Graham says he’ll meet with Trump to discuss GOP’s future MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters that he was going to be meeting with Trump soon to discuss the future of the party; Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump conviction vote exposes GOP divide The Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump GOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted MORE (R-Fla.) said Trump “remains the most popular Republican in the country” and Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyNorth Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction Collins: Trump ‘incited an insurrection’ to prevent transfer of power MORE (R-La.) was quickly censured for his vote to convict.

Thune, who Trump threatened to back a primary challenger against, floated that the party needed to find a way to retain the former president’s voters but in a way that’s “unifying and hopeful and optimistic.”

“The floor is starting to open a little bit now” for others, he said. “Certainly it seems clear that the former president wants to continue to have a role but I think there’s going to be opportunities for new leaders to emerge who can articulate new vision.”

Trump has been the driving factor of the Republican Party since he rose to power. But since 2017, Republicans have lost the White House, House and Senate.

Several GOP senators indicated that they no longer believe Trump is the leader of the party. That position, they argued, is empty and if Trump wants it back they believe he’ll face competition.

“Losing the bully pulpit is a big difference. I think that [we’re] already beginning to see some groundwork being laid by other people who aspire to succeed him,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynWe know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? LIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend MORE (R-Texas).

Cornyn also signaled he thinks Trump will have a diminished role in the day-to-day conversation in the Capitol, saying “we won’t keep talking about his tweets or what he did or did not do.”

Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Pentagon, Congress appoint panel members to rename Confederate bases | Military approves 20 more coronavirus vaccination teams Pentagon, Congress appoint panel members to rename Confederate base names The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Dems rest their case; verdict on Trump this weekend MORE (R-Okla.) also said the top spot was empty, and that there would be competition for who would fill the power vortex left by Trump.

“I think there’s competition for that role right now,” Inhofe said, adding that the former president was among the competitors.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiToomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction Trump conviction vote exposes GOP divide Romney on impeachment vote to convict: ‘Trump incited the insurrection’ MORE (R-Alaska) pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump conviction vote exposes GOP divide Pelosi rules out censure after Trump acquittal Raskin defends no witnesses deal: ‘I made the call’ MORE (R-Ky.) as the leader of the party now with Trump out of office.

McConnell, who is stylistically opposite a president that he stuck closely to for four years, offered blistering criticism of Trump after the Senate’s vote, laying the blame for the January 6 attack at the former president’s feet.

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it,” McConnell said.

McConnell also appeared to tip his hand to political legal repercussions that the former president could face, adding that Trump was “still liable” in the court system and “didn’t get away with anything yet.”

Trump has flirted publicly with a 2024 presidential run, a move senators have privately discounted after the attack.

Cramer, while acknowledging many of his constituents still support Trump, said it would be “hard” for him to back the former president if he runs again. Murkowski said she didn’t see how Trump could become president again after the riots.

Several other GOP senators tried to sidestep the issue, while not embracing a second White House bid.

“Whether he even runs, that’s his decision, whether he could get reelected, that would be the decision of the voters,” said Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonJohnson confronts Romney after vote on witnesses LIVE COVERAGE: Senate trial moves to closing arguments Democratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote MORE (R-Wis.).

“I think the president’s actions since the election have been extremely disappointing. And not something that I have agreed with and not something that I ever want to see again,” said Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsGOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted GOP senators say trial could wrap as soon as Saturday Trump trial is new obstacle to bipartisan COVID-19 deal MORE (R-S.D.). Rounds added that he thought it was too early to talk 2024 except to say there will be “some very qualified candidates.”

Rubio, who is also viewed as having White House ambitions, told reporters that he had too many “real” problems to opine on the potential that Trump could run again in 2024.

“We’re talking about things that may never happen,” Rubio said. “We have enough real problems in front of us right now.”

