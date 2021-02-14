https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538853-six-people-who-guarded-roger-stone-entered-capitol-during-attack-nyt

At least six people seen guarding Trump ally Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneHouse Democrats renew push for checks on presidential pardons New video shows Roger Stone with Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 Trump legal switch hints at larger problems MORE entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The Times reviewed hundreds of videos and photos, as well as research from the Capitol Terrorist Exposers, that showed the six people, all associated with the Oath Keepers, guarding Stone on Jan. 5 and 6 and later inside the Capitol building during the breach.

Stone made two public appearances on Jan. 5, near the Supreme Court and later by the White House, during which five of the individuals were seen providing security for Trump’s longtime friend, according to video analyzed by the Times. One of the people identified by the Times drove Stone in a golf cart that afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage shows Stone outside the Willard InterContinental hotel the following morning ahead of the raid, while accompanied by the sixth individual singled out in the report, in his only public appearance.

Videos taken at the Capitol later that day show all six of the individuals inside the Capitol building during the breach. The footage shows some of them meeting up with other Oath Keepers, who have since been charged, and others in hallways.

Stone wrote in a statement last week that he “saw no evidence whatsoever of illegal activity by any members” of the Oath Keepers, noting that if evidence emerged “they should be prosecuted,” according to the Times.

The Oath Keepers are a far-right anti-government militia group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as the “largest radical antigovernment group in the U.S. today.” The Justice Department has announced three members are facing conspiracy charges over their alleged role in the Capitol attacks.

Footage of Stone outside of the Willard InterContinental hotel on Jan. 6, along with Oath Keepers members, was first released by ABC News earlier this month.

“I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol,” Stone told ABC News at the time. “I could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me, required because of the many threats against me and my family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone has been a longtime supporter of Trump and was pardoned by the former president after he was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation.

On Saturday, the Senate acquitted Trump after the House impeached him last month alleging that he incited the violence at the Capitol.

The Justice Department has arrested more than 200 people involved in the Capitol riot, including several people who claim they were following Trump’s directions. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died due to injuries sustained on Jan. 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

