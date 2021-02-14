http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Z27N0bsdzg/

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Saturday on MSNBC that the Democrats could have called “God herself” to testify during the impeachment, and Republican senators would not have voted to convict former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said, “Yeah. I want everyone to know we took an MRI to this case over the last few weeks, and we put forward a powerful, overwhelming case. We went into the day yesterday feeling we had proved the case. New evidence was unearthed last night. We felt a responsibility to get that evidence into the record. But as many people like Jaime Herrera Beutler who were willing to come forward and speak up, there were a lot of doors we knocked on, phone calls we made, invitations that we sent that were not answered by people who were witnesses.”

“And, you know, the choice was, do we chase those people not knowing what they’re going to say to the courts for years or go forward with the powerful, thundering case that we have and knowing that Mitch Mcconnell was telling us it was a jurisdictional one,” he added. “So we could have called God herself, and it would not have happened.”

