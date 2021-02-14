https://www.oann.com/tesla-semi-to-have-500-kwh-battery-pack/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tesla-semi-to-have-500-kwh-battery-pack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:27 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the battery pack sizes for the company’s highly anticipated Semi trucks. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Musk explained the standard Semi will have a range of 300 miles, and cost upwards of of $150,000.

However, there are other options including a more expensive truck with a longer range. Tesla is planning to offer a Semi with a range of 500 miles for $180,000, this version is the one that is closest to the model Musk described at the Semi’s unveiling in 2017.

“Since the vast majority of routes are under 250 miles, it means that you can go to your destination and back, even if your destination has no charger,” Musk stated.

Tesla is planning to start producing the trucks later this year at a facility in Texas, which is currently under construction. The company projects they will be able to produce around 2,500 trucks by 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

