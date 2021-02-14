https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/the-family-of-the-guy-who-designed-the-lombardi-trophy-is-very-angry-with-drunk-tom-brady/

As we told you last week, Tom Brady took a little heat after he got drunk during the Super Bowl victory boat parade in Tampa and threw the Lombardi Trophy across the water into the hands of a teammate on another boat. ICYMI, here it is again:

And this brings us to Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the guy who designed the trophy originally, saying that Brady owes her family an apology for his drunken antics:

According to the story, she’s losing sleep over what went down:

Um, APOLOGIZE FOR WHAT?

Read the whole story here:

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve met the “Queen Karen”:

And this is making Tom Brady more likable, even to his haters:

Did she get mad when Rob Gronkowski dented it?

Oh, and wait until she sees what Gronk did to the trophy this year:

THINK OF THE SILVERSMITHS:

And whatever you do, don’t tell her about what happens to the Stanley Cup each season:

Compared to hockey players, the Lombardi Trophy was treated well:

RIP fun:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...