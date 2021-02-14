https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/the-family-of-the-guy-who-designed-the-lombardi-trophy-is-very-angry-with-drunk-tom-brady/

As we told you last week, Tom Brady took a little heat after he got drunk during the Super Bowl victory boat parade in Tampa and threw the Lombardi Trophy across the water into the hands of a teammate on another boat. ICYMI, here it is again:

What a power move. Basically every other Canton-bound quarterback is unhappy right now. Being passive-aggressive. Here’s Tom Brady just drunk and chucking Lombardis boat to boat. pic.twitter.com/zQHY9hQJXp — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 10, 2021

And this brings us to Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the guy who designed the trophy originally, saying that Brady owes her family an apology for his drunken antics:

Lorraine Grohs says that Tom Brady’s trophy toss is insulting to her family’s legacy and would like an apology. She is the daughter of Greg Grohs, the master silversmith who crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/sdElEcHmgp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) February 13, 2021

According to the story, she’s losing sleep over what went down:

She hasn’t slept the past two nights because of how upset she is. 😂😂 You owe Tom Brady a thank you for your 20 seconds in the spotlight. https://t.co/0iKUqAKiTw — Joel Klobnak (@JLKlobnak) February 14, 2021

Um, APOLOGIZE FOR WHAT?

This story is gaining national attention and we want to know what you think—should Tom Brady apologize? https://t.co/su9T2T5rb3 — Fox 4 News (@Fox4Now) February 14, 2021

Read the whole story here:

The great story came from @lesliedelasbour from our sister station in Ft. Myers. I pulled the byte from my sports segment with our standard top-left courtesy. I’m truly sorry that Leslie has not gotten proper credit. Full story: https://t.co/LK3gPJIldy — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) February 14, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve met the “Queen Karen”:

Queen Karen has logged on to make something not about her about her https://t.co/mwRFQE8De0 — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) February 14, 2021

And this is making Tom Brady more likable, even to his haters:

stop trying to make me like tom brady i am begging all of you https://t.co/COpbdhlWJ0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 14, 2021

Did she get mad when Rob Gronkowski dented it?

Rob Gronkowski literally used the trophy as a baseball bat and dented it a few years ago https://t.co/B8NdD5eMM0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 14, 2021

Oh, and wait until she sees what Gronk did to the trophy this year:

Please don’t show Bad Hair Karen this video of Gronk sticking the Lombardi Trophy in is ass 😅 IN 👏🏼 HIS 👏🏼 ASS 👏🏼 https://t.co/G8Ivcry0bE pic.twitter.com/CZJrO1Gz1T — Stank Bastard (@StankBastard) February 14, 2021

THINK OF THE SILVERSMITHS:

Folks. I’ve been in this game for 12 years now. I’ve come a lot of dramatic insufferable assholes. But this is it. This is the one: Lorraine Grohs, complaining that her father & his fellow SILVERSMITHS were disrespected by Brady throwing the Lombardi, is the biggest asshole ever https://t.co/m9UUT6gup6 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 14, 2021

And whatever you do, don’t tell her about what happens to the Stanley Cup each season:

Imagine when she learns what hockey players do with the Stanley Cup https://t.co/p5PeM11aRz — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 14, 2021

Compared to hockey players, the Lombardi Trophy was treated well:

tbt to when Brad Marchand ate an entire box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of the Stanley Cup https://t.co/5Vbl1vXfBK pic.twitter.com/NTpXXyZl0u — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 14, 2021

RIP fun:

Fun…fun has died in 2021. RIP. https://t.co/dku9XDha2A — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) February 14, 2021

