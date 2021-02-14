https://genzconservative.com/the-orwellian-vocabulary-of-snowflakes/

Linkedin ReddIt Email Telegram

The Orwellian Vocabulary of Snowflakes and the Destruction of the English Language

It’s an undeniable fact that America is quickly drifting toward becoming a nation of vulgar snowflakes. Bubble-wrapped Americans, especially the young “adults” on college campuses, can’t bear listening to ideas with which they disagree, much less someone disagreeing with them on any topic of note.

The result has been the establishment of unconstitutional speech codes on college campuses and the creation of a huge cancel culture police state, an organization Churchill might have called “some kind of Gestapo,” both of which are meant to crack down on any form of dissent, including humor, and protect leftists from having to deal with dissent or free speech. But those are just the obvious issues with our drift toward weakness; a less-frequently remarked upon problem is that of the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes.

Before I jump to examples, here are the two passages of Orwell’s 1984 to which I am referring when I discuss the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes and leftists:

“It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words. Of course the great wastage is in the verbs and adjectives, but there are hundreds of nouns that can be got rid of as well.”

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

In other words, Orwellian vocabulary is shifting, shaping, eliminating, and distorting language to control thought. The left doesn’t want you to think, it wants you to bend the knee and obey. Nowhere is that more obvious than in its attacks on language. Just think of all the things you used to be able to say but now can’t.

I don’t know what y’all think, but I now know that Orwell was right about tyranny and its form, especially now that the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes is on full display. If you agree, order one of these awesome shirts by buying one here: https://teespring.com/orwell-was-right-about-tyranny

“Indians” and the Attack on History Stemming from the Orwellian Vocabulary of Snowflakes

You used to be able to say “Indians” when playing cowboys and Indians with your friends or when talking about the Wild West. Now, not so much. You’ll be damned to the darkest depths of Hades by leftist SJWs if you dare say “Indian” rather than “Native American” or “Indigenous Person.”

That little instance of the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes might seem like a small issue, the natives weren’t from India, after all. But it’s more than that; to them, forcing you to say something other than “Indian” is about cutting your ties to the past because they deem history offensive and want to erase it. By eradicating the language of the past, they erase our ties to it and have a much easier time ridiculously labeling everything and everyone as “racist.”

“Fat” and the War on Beauty Stemming from the Orwellian Vocabulary of Snowflakes

Or how about the word “fat.” You used to be able to call someone fat when they were morbidly obese. Doing so might have been impolite, but it was recognized by all as the truth. Sloth and gluttony are deadly sins, after all, not an occasional lack of social grace.

Now, you have to pretend that people can be healthy and beautiful at any size, which should be an obvious absurdity. There are definite standards of beauty, one of which is having an attractively shaped body. Or, at least there used to be. The Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes, as can be seen with its war on the word “fat,” hopes to do away with those standards of beauty.

As Ayn Rand said in Atlas Shrugged, “If you tell a beautiful woman that she is beautiful, what have you given her? It’s no more than a fact and it has cost you nothing. But if you tell an ugly woman that she is beautiful, you offer her the great homage of corrupting the concept of beauty. To love a woman for her virtues is meaningless. She’s earned it, it’s a payment, not a gift. But to love her for her vices is a real gift, unearned and undeserved. To love her for her vices is to defile all virtue for her sake – and that is a real tribute of love, because you sacrifice your conscience, your reason, your integrity and your invaluable self-esteem.”

By preventing people from speaking an undeniable truth- that some people are fat and should endeavor to correct that- the left is waging a war on beauty. Beauty is an ideal that Western Civilization used to strive toward and understand. Classical architecture is glorious, art from the halcyon days of the past was excellently done and still makes our hearts skip a beat when we view it, and people of all classes and stations in life tried to be healthy and attractive.

Now, because the left has used its implementation of the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes to limit our range of thought, we are schizophrenic in our attempts to find beauty in life. Morbidly obese “models” grace the covers of magazines, modern art is a joke, and newly built buildings are often squat, ugly structures made of concrete rather than marble. That connection might seem tenuous. But think about it. The left is waging a war on beauty by limiting our vocabulary; if we can’t use the proper words to describe what is beautiful and what is not, how are we supposed to explain to the next generation what beauty is? And without beauty, what is life but perpetual drudgery?

To be clear, this isn’t a call to start calling people “fat.” That’s rude, and being rude is the opposite of being beautiful. The problem is that the left, with its attacks on what we can say, has limited our language to the point where it is becoming impossible to describe what is beautiful and what is not. Most every word we used to use to describe beauty, or the lack thereof, has been struck from the dictionary. “Fat” is just an example of that dangerous process and the normalization of the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes.

“Loser” and the War on Ambition Stemming from the Orwellian Vocabulary of Snowflakes

Next up in the words struck out of the dictionary by the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes is the word “loser.” Some people are undeniably losers. They’re the moochers and deadbeats that bum off family members and friends, drink deeply from the bloated teat of the state, and rarely attempt to find honest employment. They don’t try in school or work, don’t respect precedent or hierarchy, and don’t try to live up to the basic standards of societal decency that we all should try to live by. They’re losers.

But now you can’t say that. If someone is chronically in and out of jail, then now they’re not a deadbeat criminal, they’re a member of the “incarcerated population,” and the left is sure that they were unjustly incarcerated. If someone never goes to work, you’re not supposed to make fun of them for that and try to shame them into bettering themselves; instead, you’re supposed to accept that as their “identity.” And so on; thanks to the lefts newspeak, we can’t call an A an A or a loser a loser.

Why? Well, because the left has adopted socialism and the greatest socialist is someone who lives off the state. Socialism works for those who don’t. They’re waging a war on the term “loser” because their party is composed of the bums that never work and look down on those that do, especially if they work with their hands.

But they don’t want us to be able to criticize that. So, they’re trying to limit our language to make doing so impossible. If you can’t call someone a loser (or any of the synonyms), it quickly becomes impossible to properly critique them and their poor life decisions. The left hates the concept of responsibility, so it is protecting the irresponsible by cutting words that we would use to criticize them out of the dictionary.

“Barbarian/Savage” and the War on Western Culture Stemming from the Orwellian Vocabulary of Snowflakes

The West used to know that its culture was inherently superior to all others. Read the first volume of The Last Lion, for example. The Victorian English knew how powerful and superior they were and weren’t afraid to say so. Hence why they referred to those who were (and largely remain) uncivilized as “savages” or “barbarians.”

And they were right to do so! How else do you describe a culture that tosses living widows onto funeral pyres? What other terms encapsulate the people that massacre women and children with glee? Are there any better descriptions of the sort of culture or person that glorifies torture and sadism? The answer, of course, is no. “Savage” and “barbarian” are the correct terms.

But, thanks to the influence and unstoppable tide of the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes, you can’t. In the war against jihad, we’re fighting people the stick the hands of children into vats of boiling water, oppress and terrorize women, carry out campaigns of torture and genocide because of centuries-old tribal grievances, and fight and live with no rules or basic standards of decency.

Yet we can’t call them savages. We have to skirt around the term with vague, meaningless descriptors. Why? Because the left hates Western Civilization and wants to attack any set standards that would show it to be superior.

Conclusion

Other words struck out of the dictionary by the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes abound. Their rewriting of what racism means is yet another prominent example: they rewrote it to mean something associated with historical power rather than a belief that a certain race is superior or inferior. But it would be overly tiresome to describe each example in-depth; I think you get the point.

The left hates America and the rest of the West and wants to radically transform it. That’s what the Great Reset is all about. But it knows it can’t do so if we are able to effectively speak the truth about why America is the greatest nation on Earth, what our values are, and why those values are best. So, it’s eradicating, with the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes, our ability to speak effectively.

Calling people savages is uncomfortable, as is saying “fat” or “loser.” But having standards is important. Standards of beauty, decency, and working spirit made the West what it is. Without the proper terminology, it will inevitably collapse. We must fight for our right and ability to speak the truth.

By: Gen Z Conservative

If you liked this post on the Orwellian vocabulary of snowflakes, please consider leaving a tip through PayPal to help support the site and support a young conservative!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

