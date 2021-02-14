https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/biden-white-house-plan-to-keep-occupying-troops-in-dc-through-end-of-year/

The Democrats plan on keeping National Guard troops in Washington throughout 2021 in order to respond to a nonexistent threat.

But, where were they during the BLM riots held recently? Why weren’t they sent in to deal with it?

Because they are Democratic protesters and therefore allowable. The Democrats are using the Guard to fool their voters into thinking conservatives are a threat. They are very gullible.

That gives me an idea of how to make a lot of money from the Democratic voters. I will sell them Tyrannosaurus Rex repellant. If you use my repellant and still get attacked by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, I will give you triple your money back. I could even add new products like Tyrannosaurus Rex traps and Tyrannosaurus Rex flypaper. All products would be fully guaranteed with double your money back.

Hey, if they buy the National Guard farce in Washington, why not Tyrannosaurus Rex products? Both make an equal amount of sense. Besides the vast cost of the occupation, the disruption of the lives of the Guard would be crippling on top of the lockdowns. But, the Democrats don’t care, they get paid the same regardless of whose lives they disrupt.

AOC might even buy from me. After all, she claims she was almost murdered by rioters that never even entered the Cannon Building, where she was at the time.

From The Gateway Pundit

The Biden National Security Council is planning on having National Guard troops continue to occupy the nation’s capital through the end of the year, according to a report by WTTG-TV Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. Additionally, active duty and reserve troops are being considered for deployment.

WTTG excerpt:

The National Security Council is asking the Department of Defense to engage Capitol Police on planning for post-March 12th support, according to the e-mail.

…Robert Salesses who began Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security on January 20, 202, wrote in the e-mail:

“If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with NG personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing DoD support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component.”

