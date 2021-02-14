https://www.oann.com/tj-ducklo-resigns-from-deputy-press-secy-after-misogynistic-comments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tj-ducklo-resigns-from-deputy-press-secy-after-misogynistic-comments

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Disgraced Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo stepped down amid backlash over misogynistic remarks to a reporter. On Saturday, Ducklo issued a statement of apology and said he is disgusted and embarrassed by his behavior.

My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021

This came a day after Ducklo was temporarily suspended after reports shed light on a confrontation he had with Politico reporter Tara Palmeri. He allegedly told Palmeri “I will destroy you” if she released a report about his relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.

In the off-the-record call, Ducklo reportedly made other misogynistic remarks to the reporter, alleging she was writing the story because she was jealous of his relationship.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Ducklo’s behavior unacceptable.

This is the first person to leave their position under the Biden administration with less than a month in office.

Ducklo’s resignation occurred after the White House came under immense scrutiny for not immediately firing him as Joe Biden threatened his staffers to fire anyone “on the spot” if they were to disrespect other colleagues.

