A vandal painted “TRAITOR” on the sidewalk in front of the home of Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers for former President Donald Trump, on Friday evening — hours after he had argued at the Senate impeachment trial.

The local Philadelphia CBS affiliate reported:

The Philadelphia-area home of one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, Michael van der Veen, has been vandalized with graffiti. Someone spray-painted “traitor” at the end of the driveway of his Chester County home with an arrow pointed toward the house.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department in Chester County said the graffiti were reported around 8 p.m. Friday at van der Veen’s home.

Many of Trump’s lawyers have been threatened or abused since the election. As Breitbart News reported in November, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis was threatened with rape. Democrats have also urged that Trump’s attorneys be disbarred.

Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley noted:

Van der Veen has not acknowledged the vandalism explicitly, though he told Fox News on Saturday: “My home was attacked. … my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now.”

