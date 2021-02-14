Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about promoting civility in state politics during an address to Detroit business leaders.

Whitmer, who has faced criticism from Republicans for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, urged the Detroit Regional Chamber on Friday to play a role in softening the political discourse in the Wolverine State.

“I think that it’s really important in this moment that the chamber and the members of the chamber lean in and hold people who espouse rhetoric that is dangerous accountable and play a real role here,” she said, according to the Detroit News.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, drew criticism after a recording was released in which he said that the Capitol siege was “staged” and that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was “part of it.”

“That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged,” Shirkey said. “That wasn’t Trump people,” he added. He also said that Whitmer had been “spanked” in several political battles.

Shirkey later apologized for his remarks and said he regretted his “insensitive comments.”

While Shirkey’s name was directly brought up by Whitmer on Saturday, the chamber’s president and CEO Sandy Baruah asked her about how she plans to smooth her relationship with GOP lawmakers.

“I have tried to continue a conversation with the Legislature,” the governor said. “I hold quadrant meetings every other week, even, even just this past week, which has been another tumultuous week from the Senate leadership.”

Several men were arrested in 2020 after discussing an alleged “plan to storm the Capitol and kidnap the governor.” One of those arrested pleaded guilty in January to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

After her speech before the chamber, Baruah called the attacks against Whitmer and her family “completely appalling” and said they “have no place in civil society.”