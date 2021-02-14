https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trump-defense-lawyer-media-impeachment

Trump defense lawyer Michael van der Veen appeared on CBSN on Saturday to criticize Trump’s impeachment managers, saying that they “doctored” evidence. CNBC host Maureen Mahr admitted that the evidence was doctored, but that it was only a blue check added to a tweet here, or a date changed there. Van der Veen would have none of it.

The interview began with Maher questioning van deer Veen about comments made by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who heavily criticized Trump for his alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot despite voting to acquit the former President.

“No, that’s just political rhetoric… I’m not surprised to hear a politician say anything at all,” van der Veen said.

He also rejected the claim that the event which took place on Capitol Hill during the Jan. 6 riots was an insurrection, and further stated that the prosecution doctored evidence.

“Prosecutors in this case doctored evidence. They did not investigate this case, and when they had to come to the court of the Senate to put their case on, because they hadn’t done any investigation, they doctored evidence,” he claimed. “It was shocking to me.”

“What you’re talking about is a checkmark that is a verification on Twitter that did not exist on that particular tweet, a 2020 that should have actually read 2021, and selective editing of the tapes,” Maher clarified.

“That’s not enough for you?” Van der Veen asked. “It’s not okay to doctor a little bit of evidence.”

He went on to say that the media is “bloodthirsty for ratings” and therefore “asking questions that are already set up with a fact pattern.”

“There’s more stuff we uncovered that they doctored to be frank with you,” he claimed.

Van der Veen continued by blasting the impeachment managers’ actions during the trial as “unconscionable.”

“They switched the date of a Twitter a year to try to connect it to this case, that’s not a small thing ma’am,” van der Veen explained.

“The other thing they did is they put a small checkmark on something to make it look like its a validated account, and when they were caught, they didn’t say anything about it.”

Before taking off his mic and concluding the interview, van der Veen said that “the media has to start living by the truth, and not try to create a narrative.”

Former President Trump was acquitted by the Senate in a 57-43 vote.



