During an intense interview with CBS News reporter Lana Zak, Trump attorney Michael Van Der Veen went off as he blasted the media for their disgusting coverage of President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearing.

Van Der Veen specifically targeted Zak for defending Democratic lawmakers who presented doctored and fake evidence during the hearing.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait! That’s not enough for you? That’s not enough for you?” Van Der Veen said after Zak tried downplaying how Democrats doctored evidence.

“I’m not a juror…” Zak replied. “Sir, respectfully, not everyone is following… I have not said it was OK. I want to be clear for our viewers…”

“Listen, what has to happen… (interrupted) The media has to start telling the right story in this country.,” the Trump lawyer shot back. “The media is trying to divide this country. You are bloodthirsty for ratings!… I can’t believe that you would ask me question indicating that it’s alright just to doctor a little bit of evidence. There’s more stuff that we uncovered that they doctored to be frank with you. And perhaps that will come out one day. But we won this case… And someone should look at the conduct of these House managers. It’s unconscionable!… Your coverage is so slanted it’s got to stop!”

Van Der Veen soon after ripped off his mic and exited the interview.

The second impeachment of Donald Trump blew up in the faces of Democrats once again considering the former President was acquitted on Saturday.

Moments after being acquitted, President Trump released a brand new statement to his 74 million supporters.

At one point in his statement, Trump says “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun”

Read the full text below:

“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.

Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.

It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.

This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.

I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times.

Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.

May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.”

