https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-lawyer-gives-epic-interview-with-cbs-hack-rips-off-his-mic/
About The Author
Related Posts
Melania’s classy farewell address…
January 18, 2021
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Florida Capitol… Perp arrested at bar 3 blocks away…
January 21, 2021
‘If you are going to riot, you are going to jail’…
January 12, 2021
Kamala thinks her one-liner is so cute…
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy