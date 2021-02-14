https://noqreport.com/2021/02/14/trumps-fantastic-second-term/

“Every man has a place. In his heart there’s a space. And the world can’t erase his fantasies.”

So begins Earth, Wind, and Fire’s jaunty number exalting us to take a ride in the sky where all our dreams will come true right away. What would such a fantastic place be like? It’s not so hard to fathom for the tens of millions of optimistic Americans that voted for Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States. It’s a place that so many of us had worked and prayed to realize, only to have it disappear before our eyes like the abrupt transmutation of a heavenly dream during the wee dark hours into an election nightmare. To paraphrase one infamously petulant, conspiratorial climate con-artist, “They have stolen our dreams.”

Still, as the song goes, the world can’t erase such a space in our imaginations, and today its contemplation is all the more bittersweet as we find ourselves in the midst of a harsh and sinister reality in which we have unwillingly become subjects of a surreptitious, malevolent regime. To be sure, there are increasingly those that abetted the perpetration of this evil who now find themselves shamefaced and repentant, tormented by such apparitions as one might encounter during a Dickensian Christmas slumber. They too now find themselves longing for the alternate reality that is Trump’s fantastic second term.

Ding Dong, the Masks are Gone! The Long Train of Abusive Lockdowns Has Ended!

Who but the most loathsome, hypocritical creatures among us would dispute the certainty that if Trump were today president, the forced masking of our citizens would be unthinkable, and we would instead find ourselves in a world where people would be encouraging each other to forego their indefinitely mandated muzzles and instead show their smiling, optimistic faces, even being so bold as to kiss to one another in V-J Day-like exuberance? Is there really anyone but the worst humbugs among us that sincerely prefer our current draconian day-to-day? And who wouldn’t be instilled with the same joie de vivre that Mel Gibson famously inspired in his portrayal of William Wallace with exaltation that it is indeed better to forego a life of lock downs and instead seize a solitary chance, no matter how small, for freedom? Only the most stone-hearted cynic would deny that with Trump today in the White House, the malicious, manufactured scourge of COVID would now be on it’s own deathbed.

America Opens for Business! Children Hold Hands and Sing As Schools Reopen! A Renewed Feeling of Joy and Optimism Infects All Americans!

Perhaps only those so irremediably deranged as Rachel Maddow or Nancy Pelosi would prefer our present condition to the certainty that if Trump were President today, America would already be fast on its way to surpassing it’s pre-2020 glory where business is booming, restaurants and bars are filled with jubilant crowds, and partying in the streets of the Capitol is as commonplace as it is prohibited and punishable under today’s ruthless Biden administration.

Corruption Conquered! Censorship Stamped Out! Despotism Denounced!

Are there really citizens so anti-American and vile as to prefer our present despotic, degenerate government overlords and perverse technological tyrants to a free and fair system? Perhaps only they themselves do so, as under a Trump Presidency today they would all of them be righteously exposed and persecuted for the public enemies that they are, to the immeasurable benefit not only of the American people, but the world. There would be in place a mighty force of righteousness and freedom to champion not only our own inalienable rights, but to also act as a bulwark against inhumanity and oppression around the world. It is a stark and beautiful picture to paint in one’s mind in contrast to the harsh reality that is today’s lot of miscreants, who instead do the bidding of such forces of malevolence.

Come to See Victory!

If there is anywhere on earth that has proven that fantasy can become reality, that our dreams can be made manifest, it is America. It’s disheartening to see so many deceived citizens, but as those who actively worked to create this predicament become disillusioned and guilt-ridden in their realization that they have helped bring about America’s declining standard of living, we must hold fast to our ideals. We must have compassion for those who were manipulated to bring about our present suffering, and bring more of them into our fold as the reality of our worldly conditions deteriorate. And we must remember the fundamental truth of God our creator, that it is not the material world, but the spiritual world, the world of dreams, the world where anything is possible, that matters.

