https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602a0de05db3705aa0aa7641
The U.S. Coast Guard has ended search efforts for a diver who was reported missing off the coast of Laguna Beach on Saturday night….
President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every pres…
A 10-year-old boy was shot in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, suffering life-threatening injuries, police said….
Fierce clashes have erupted between protesters in northern Myanmar and security forces. Footage emerged online showing police opening fire towards the crowd. It’s unclear if live rounds or rubber bull…
Sunday in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment acquittal, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) discussed the GOP’s identity with Trump no longer in office. | Clips…