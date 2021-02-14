https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trumps-force-will-wane-gop-senator-cassidy-bashes-trump-voters-voting-impeach-president-trump/

On Saturday Senator Bill Cassidy joined six Republican senators to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Donald John Trump acquitted 7 Republicans voted with the Democrats to find Trump guilty Burr

Collins

Cassidy

Murkowski

Romney

Sasse

Toomey — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021

Following the vote the Louisiana Republican Executive Committee unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy.

TRENDING: Pelosi Lashes Out at McConnell, GOP After She Becomes First House Speaker to Launch Two Failed and Political Impeachments (VIDEO)

On Sunday morning Senator Cassidy went on ABC with George Stephanopoulos to bash President Trump and his voters.

These people are ALWAYS so arrogant and clueless!

Via Pam Key at Breitbart:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You probably saw that statement from former President Trump yesterday, he said his political movement has only just begun. Do you think he can run a credible campaign for president again? Will he remain a force in the Republican Party? What does that mean for the Republican Party? SENATOR BILL CASSIDY: I think his force wanes. The Republican Party is more than just one person. The Republican Party is about ideas. We were the party that was founded to end slavery, we were the party that preserved the union, we were the party that passed the first civil rights law, we were the party that ended the Cold War. We are the party that before COVID had an economy that had record low unemployment for everyone; the disabled, the high school dropout, the veteran, the woman, the Black, the Hispanic, you name it, that is the party of the ideas.

Trump won Louisiana 58.5% to 39.9% or by almost 20 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

