Good to see people like Rosie O’Donnell keeping it together and handling the news of Trump’s second acquittal so well …

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, we cracked ourselves up.

Yeah, Rosie lost it. Totally and completely. She may have even frothed at the mouth a little writing this up:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Right?

Reality deniers. Wow, Rosie. LOL

Yup, writing about Rosie again. Feels like 2016. When does Trump come down that escalator again?

ORANGE MAN BAD!

They’re terrified he’ll run in 2024 … and win.

Evidence? Psh, they’ll just doctor it.

Told you guys it was making its way around Twitter.

Ouch.

Ding ding ding.

***

