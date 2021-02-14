https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/un-glitter-glued-as-ever-rosie-odonnell-is-dealing-well-with-trumps-second-acquittal-jk-and-her-tweet-is-a-doozy/

Good to see people like Rosie O’Donnell keeping it together and handling the news of Trump’s second acquittal so well …

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, we cracked ourselves up.

Well that was a waste of time. Let’s get back to work. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 13, 2021

Yeah, Rosie lost it. Totally and completely. She may have even frothed at the mouth a little writing this up:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Right?

Reality deniers. Wow, Rosie. LOL

Yup, writing about Rosie again. Feels like 2016. When does Trump come down that escalator again?

Yeah. Who knew Pelosi would sacrifice security for the sake of chaos just to make Trump look bad — Jodi (@APLMom) February 14, 2021

ORANGE MAN BAD!

I’m sorry that your delusions have brought you to this low point.

All this unconstitutional impeachment circus showed is that the Democrats are incompetent clowns using a DOA impeachment as a fundraising tool for ‘22, while they’re constituents suffer. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) February 14, 2021

They’re terrified he’ll run in 2024 … and win.

Maybe you should have had evidence of a impeachable offense. Instead you tried the ‘orange man bad’ routine and once again @TheDemocrats failed. Four years of failures from the Dems. You must be proud. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) February 14, 2021

Evidence? Psh, they’ll just doctor it.

1. You don’t know what a traitor is

2. You are a washed up hack

3. According to the legal system Trump is not guilty.

4. This comment proves the left is the real cult — Anti-communist (@13Fox4Lyfe) February 14, 2021

This is an Arby’s! — Dr. brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) February 14, 2021

Sorry, but “the entire world“ doesn’t think the way you do. We look at evidence and there was zero evidence that Trump incited an insurrection. Cry more. pic.twitter.com/EK2n76tZAi — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) February 14, 2021

Told you guys it was making its way around Twitter.

I’m thrilled Rosie wearing a mask. Whew! Covers up most of it. — Stan Zisman (@ZincStan) February 14, 2021

Ouch.

They spent two weeks impeaching an old man who is golfing in Florida. Instead of addressing one of the many hundreds of more important issues on the table. Shit like this is why I started voting right wing in 2018. — jay (@turnsthewrench) February 14, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

Yup, THAT’S gonna piss her off! New Trump/Nancy Pelosi meme making the rounds on Twitter almost feels like 2016 again

*CHEF’S KISS* –> Trump’s legal team’s response after his not first but SECOND acquittal triggers the Left and it’s hilariously perfect

‘Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder’: Trump attorney Michael van der Veen just DECIMATES the media during CBS interview (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

