Democrats’ last-minute decision to abstain from calling witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s now-concluded trial have made them the target of much ire, with left-wingers relentlessly slamming them for “caving” to Republicans.

The Democrats’ lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, nevertheless tried during a press conference held after the conclusion of the trial Saturday to explain away the decision, which he at least had the courtesy to take responsibility for.

We could have had 5,000 witnesses, and Mitch McConnell would be making the same speech, because what he’s asserting is that the Senate never has jurisdiction over a former president,” the Maryland Democrat argued.

The point is that no number of witnesses demonstrating that Donald Trump continued to incite the insurrectionists even after the invasion of the capital would convince them. They wouldn’t be convinced. They were hinging it on a matter of law.”

He added, “I made the call, so you want to blame somebody, [it’s me].”

Listen below to some of what he’d said:

While his argument may have been valid, the move still provoked criticism.

Look (*Language warning):

The problem is that there’d originally been no plan to call witnesses, but after word emerged Saturday morning that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell intended to acquit Trump, Raskin suddenly began making demands for witnesses.

This ginned up the Democrat Party base’s hopes, and so when Democrats reversed course later that afternoon, the move naturally angered the base.

And sadly for Raskin, it appears no amount of tears will save him from criticism:

What remains unclear is why Democrats made a last-minute about face. Some sources have claimed Senate Democrats pressured the impeachment managers to drop it.

“Multiple sources close to the impeachment managers [say] it was significant pressure from Senate Democrats that resulted in their decision to change course,” Politico reported.

Why? Allegedly because Senate Democrats wanted to return home for Valentine’s Day …

What’s known for certain is that Trump’s lawyers had claimed they had a list of 300 witnesses whom they were ready to call upon to testify.

The White House for its part responded to the controversy by saying only that it had nothing to do with the Democrats’ last-minute decision.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday morning House Democrats were busy doing their best to defend their Senate colleagues’ decision to “cave” at the last minute.

“What we didn’t need was more witnesses. We needed more Republicans to care; Republican senators to uphold their oath and recognize the truth,” Rep. Madeleine Dean said on NBC’s “Sunday TODAY.”

Listen:

But how can Republicans or anyone, for that matter, recognize the “truth” if they’re not allowed to question witnesses … ?

