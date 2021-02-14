https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60299d605db3705aa0aa6fb4
RINO Governor Larry Hogan echoed Minority leader Mitch McConnell on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning. On Saturday Mitch McConnell hinted that President Donald Trump can still be charged fo…
Joe Biden on Saturday used the third anniversary of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, for his expected call for further restrictions on gun ownership….
Never let a crisis go to waste. Joe Biden called on Congress to pass tougher gun laws on the third anniversary of the Parkland Shooting. Biden used the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School…
The hubbub surrounding GameStop’s recent boom—and bust—has many bemoaning retail investors getting the shaft. Brokerages halted trading in hedge funds’ favor, allegedly. Congressional hearings loom, …
L.A. County on Sunday reported 1,936 new coronavirus cases and 82 related deaths, comparatively low numbers that may in part reflect reporting delays….