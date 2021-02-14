https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/violent-democrats-vandalize-home-of-trumps-lawyer-100-death-threats/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Trump lawyer van der Veen house attacked, faced 100+ death threats

Law Practice Under Siege

“My home was attacked last night — windows broken, spray paint, really bad words spray painted everywhere. I’m a trial lawyer and I represent people’s interests in court. That’s what I do. I love doing it. And I’m disappointed that that is the result of just me doing my job.”

According to the Associated Press, the West Whiteland Township Police Department said graffiti was found at van der Veen’s home at around 8 p.m. on Friday. Detective Scott Pezick said on Saturday that no arrests have been made yet in relation to the incident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that vandals spray-painted “TRAITOR” on the driveway of his home, and a group of demonstrators gathered outside of his law office and called him a “fascist.”