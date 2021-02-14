https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/walls-immoral-walls-dont-work/

Why are Democrats nearly universally opposed to continuing to build border walls with our neighbors to the south?

For the most part, they give two reasons:

1. Walls are immoral.

2. Walls don’t work.

Without question, the Democratic Party is committed to an open-borders policy, but few leaders are inclined to say it out loud.

It’s an uncomfortable position to be in, unless the entire media establishment agrees with the subterfuge and covers for it. And that, of course, is the reality in which the Democratic Party lives and breathes. It’s good to be a Democrat these days. You can get away with almost anything – even sexual assault, even encouraging riots, even staging an unconstitutional reimpeachment of a former president.

TRENDING: Trump defense shatters Democrat ‘very fine people’ lie

Nevertheless, emboldened by their control of the White House and Congress, the Democrats are working on the marketing of their open-borders, open-immigration, anti-sovereignty, anti-security, anti-safety, anti-citizen and anti-American policies. So, they are testing two contradictory themes to see which, if either, fly with their constituents.

Think about it.

Walls are immoral.

Walls don’t work.

Do you support the wall on America’s southern border? 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Those who say “Walls are immoral” presumably mean by this sloganeering that they prevent immigrants from entering the U.S. where their individual lives will be improved and the country, if I may use that word, will be blessed by their presence.

Yet, would that assertion not require that the second slogan be untrue?

If walls are indeed immoral, it must mean that they are effective in deterring open immigration for those who embrace it.

And if walls don’t work, the corollary must be that they are ineffective in preventing open borders.

Do you follow?

The question is this: Which is it? Are walls immoral? Or do they not work? It can’t be both – not by those who welcome open borders, who embrace the free movement of neighbors from other countries, who see Americans not as sovereign citizens of the USA but rather as “citizens of the world.”

May I suggest what is really going on here?

The Democrats are simply throwing out everything but the kitchen sink in making the incoherent case for reversing President Trump’s policies and doing nothing to stop illegal immigration.

With thousands of Americans having died as a result of illegal drugs pouring over our borders, Democrats not only won’t admit that’s a crisis, they can’t see that Barack Obama’s policies – now carried forward by Joe Biden – have created the equivalent of a war on our southern border, an invasion, a human catastrophe.

Remember Vietnam? It divided America like few wars in our history. Yet more Americans die from drugs coming over the Mexican border every year than did in the entire history of the Vietnam conflict.

That fact should provide all the reason we need to finish the wall.

Yet, that’s only one of dozens of reasons to make this priority one for Americans.

Here are some others:

saving American lives from violent crime committed by illegal aliens;

saving American jobs from being lost to uncontrolled, uncounted, undocumented illegal immigration;

saving Americans from experiencing unnecessary property crime, unwanted roadside carnage and gang mayhem;

saving Americans from the inevitable voter fraud encouraged by Democrats who see illegal immigration as the path to permanent, unchecked, raw political power;

saving Americans from paying for schools, medical care and other social services for more illegal immigrants.

And that’s just the beginning.

What turns out to be immoral is NOT finishing the wall.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

