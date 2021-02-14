About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter Tries to 'Circle Back' on a Question With Jen Psaki, and It Goes All Kinds of Wrong
January 29, 2021
President Trump Issues an Executive Order Expanding Educational Opportunity Through School Choice
December 28, 2020
Ongoing House Chamber Battle Over Metal Detectors Shows How Ridiculous the Democrats Have Become
February 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy