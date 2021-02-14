http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P61DLAEeO98/

“The King” will pay a penalty the next time he decides to throw himself on the floor in a disingenuous attempt to draw a foul.

LeBron James, along with teammate Kyle Kuzma, were both issued warnings for running afoul of the league’s anti-flopping policy on Friday night.

According to the New York Post:

James’ acting came with 2:33 left in the second quarter while he was under the rim battling for a rebound with the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen. The four-time MVP suddenly flailed backwards, without much help from Brooks or Allen, and drew a foul, going to the line for two free-throws.

WATCH:

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule Feb. 12 vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NovQbnBEE0 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 13, 2021

According to league rules, since James and Kuzma have both been issued flopping warnings, the next time they flop they will receive fines of $5,000, $10,000, and $30,000 for repeated flopping offenses.

It’s very rare for star players in the NBA to be assessed fouls that result in fines. In fact, it’s relatively rare for NBA stars to be assessed any serious fouls at all. So, for LeBron James to be given a warning for flopping, it’s pretty clear the situation has gotten out of hand.

Of course, James may just decide to continue his flopping ways. He can definitely afford the fine.

