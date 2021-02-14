https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/watch-president-biden-plays-mario-kart-while-at-camp-david/

President Joe Biden headed to Camp David this weekend. . .

In his first trip to the presidential retreat since taking office, President Biden is going to Camp David tomorrow. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 12, 2021

. . .and his granddaughter, Naomi, posted this video to Instagram of the 78-year-old winning a game of Mario Kart.

“A little rusty but he still won (barely),” she wrote:

Biden playing Mario Kart at Camp David pic.twitter.com/LTXYFnzt4c — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 14, 2021

She also posted photos of his new swag in honor of President’s Day:

We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s “literally” President. pic.twitter.com/RpcE7Q8ugC — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

From MAGA hat to POP hat:

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head… pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

And here’s a photo of the president’s dog, Major, striking the much-memed pose of his owner from the White House:

First Dogs Beat: Major Biden in the Oval Office, with @flotus in the Diplomatic Reception Room and Major and Champ on the South Lawn. #DOTUS

(📸 WH) pic.twitter.com/MYx5UWNGcF — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) February 14, 2021

What is it they say about a pet and its owner looking alike?

