Saturday, shortly after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Trump defense attorney Michael Van Der Veen appear on CBSN in an interview with anchor Lana Zak.

As Van Der Veen was laying aspects to the case, including how the House managers had “doctored evidence,” Zak sought clarification and seemingly downplayed aspects of a tweet entered into evidence.

Van Der Veen insisted that altering evidence was a bigger deal than Zak made it out to be and accused her of promoting a narrative by downplaying it.

“[W]hat I’m telling you is they doctored evidence,” he said. “I believe your question says, ‘Well, it’s only a Twitter check and changing a year of a date here.’ They switched the date of Twitter a year to try to connect it to this case. That’s not a small thing, ma’am. The other thing they did is they put a checkmark on something to make it look like it was a validated account when it wasn’t. And when they were caught, they didn’t say anything about it. They didn’t even try to come up with an excuse about it. That’s not the way our prosecutors or our government officials should be conducting themselves.”

“And the media shouldn’t be letting them get away with it either,” Van Der Veen continued. “I’m tired of the biased media on both sides, left and right. What this country wants, what this country needs is this country to come together, to take the left and the right and find a middle ground, and start responsibly being our public officials, being our elected officials. And one of the reasons why they do it is because of the media — because the media wants to tell their narrative rather than just telling it like it is. And frankly, I’m tired of it.”

