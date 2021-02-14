https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fk-u-traitors-rosie-odonnell-lashes-republicans-trump-acquittal-twitter-thinks-completely-acceptable/

Censorship is a one-way street.
On Saturday the US Senate acquitted President Trump in his second impeachment.
Speaker Pelosi now stands alone in using impeachment as a political bludgeon and losing twice.

Following the president’s acquittal, Rosie O’Donnell exploded, lashing out at Republicans and President Trump.

This is one vile woman.

For some reason, Rosie continues to keep her Twitter account.
President Trump is banned. Gateway Pundit is banned. But this hateful woman is allowed to spread her venom on the platform.

