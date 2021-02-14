https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fk-u-traitors-rosie-odonnell-lashes-republicans-trump-acquittal-twitter-thinks-completely-acceptable/

Censorship is a one-way street.

On Saturday the US Senate acquitted President Trump in his second impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi now stands alone in using impeachment as a political bludgeon and losing twice.

Following the president’s acquittal, Rosie O’Donnell exploded, lashing out at Republicans and President Trump.

This is one vile woman.

well fuck u all – traitors – cult members – reality deniers

u have no shame – u tossed ur legacy in with his – the nation will not forget ur betrayal – he tried to kill mike pence for gods sake – what will it take – damn it #TrumpIsGuilty — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 14, 2021

For some reason, Rosie continues to keep her Twitter account.

President Trump is banned. Gateway Pundit is banned. But this hateful woman is allowed to spread her venom on the platform.

