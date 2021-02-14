https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/well-umm-your-mom-greg-gutfeld-levels-jen-psaki-with-hilarious-video-of-what-shes-like-when-shes-not-at-the-press-podium-watch/

It’s as if the Greg Gutfeld Show was filming behind the scenes with Jen Psaki … it’s so REALISTIC.

The funny thing is they were being, well, funny, but it still comes off a legit portrayal of our ‘favorite’ Circle Back Girl.

Watch.

Well umm … your mom.

And as I said before, your mom.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Painfully and hilariously accurate.

Kat Timpf’s impression is perfection.

SNL could learn a thing or two from the Greg Gutfeld Show.

We are big fans as well.

Gonna guess Jen isn’t as amused with this as we are.

***

