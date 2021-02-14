https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/well-umm-your-mom-greg-gutfeld-levels-jen-psaki-with-hilarious-video-of-what-shes-like-when-shes-not-at-the-press-podium-watch/

It’s as if the Greg Gutfeld Show was filming behind the scenes with Jen Psaki … it’s so REALISTIC.

The funny thing is they were being, well, funny, but it still comes off a legit portrayal of our ‘favorite’ Circle Back Girl.

Watch.

Ever wonder what Jen Psaki is like when she’s not at the press podium? #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/LQTbBBJy4t — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) February 14, 2021

Well umm … your mom.

And as I said before, your mom.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Painfully and hilariously accurate.

Kat’s Psaki is so spot-on it’s scary!! Seriously, she’s got more talent than anyone on SNL. (Kat that is… not Psaki) — Morty S. Tashman (@LaughingGravy76) February 14, 2021

Kat Timpf’s impression is perfection.

OMG🔥🎯🔥🎯🔥🎯 i thought your elizabeth warren & pelosi were good, but your jen psaki is frickin’ off the charts good.

brava Kat👏 — sookietex (@sookietex) February 14, 2021

SNL could learn a thing or two from the Greg Gutfeld Show.

Hysterical! Saw it on the show. Kat is so funny. Glad to know you’ll be on every night,during the week, soon. — FancyFrancy (@myninadiva) February 14, 2021

How you do that with the perfect pan face is hilarious 🤣 had me going for a minute there and then of course I knew it was you! Come on tell me how many takes did it take without breaking into laughter 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄

Love you on Gutfeld! I am a big fan 😊🇺🇸 — Kathy Challender (@ChallenderKathy) February 14, 2021

We are big fans as well.

Gonna guess Jen isn’t as amused with this as we are.

***

