Kamala Harris, the most unpopular and unwanted VP in modern history pushed the big lie that President Trump left office without a plan for Covid vaccine distribution.

Joe Biden has been pushing the same lie and blaming his own administration’s failures on Donald Trump.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

“My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans,” said Biden last week.

Even Fauci has publicly refuted Biden’s claims that Trump left ‘no plan’ for vaccine distribution.

Kamala Harris echoed Biden’s lie during an interview with Mike Allen for Axios on HBO.

“There was no national strategy or plan for [COVID-19] vaccinations. … We’re starting from scratch,” Harris said.

At a press conference last month Dr. Fauci said, “we certainly are not starting from scratch” on vaccine distribution.

WATCH:

.@VP Harris to @mikeallen: “There was no national strategy or plan for [COVID-19] vaccinations. … We’re starting from scratch.” At a press conference last month, Fauci said “we certainly are not starting from scratch” on vaccine distribution. #AxiosonHBO pic.twitter.com/TdYnOHN1Bw — Axios (@axios) February 14, 2021

