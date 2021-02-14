https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/windham-new-hampshire-election-witnesses-discuss-voting-machine-scandal-gateway-pundit-100-fed-video/

On Sunday night The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray from 100% Fed Up spoke with Tom Murray and Ken Eyring from Windham, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Ken and Tom were election witnessed in Windham in November and then later during a hand recount in the New Hampshire enclave.

A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes. The Dominion-owned machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost 6% of their vote totals.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

On Sunday Tom and Ken told us about their battle with state leaders, Democrats, and Republicans, to investigate this obvious fraud in the state.

The two patriots are not letting this story die.

