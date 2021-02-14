https://breaking911.com/breaking-woman-with-loaded-gun-arrested-near-white-house-claims-she-had-letter-for-biden/

WASHINGTON — A woman was arrested by the Secret Service near the White House on Sunday. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. ET near the Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant on 15 Street NW.

According to WRC-TV, the 66-year-old woman approached a police officer at a checkpoint and stated that she wanted to deliver a letter to President Joe Biden. The unidentified woman was detained and a loaded gun was found in her car, which was parked nearby.

Police say a man was with the woman at the time of her arrest and he was found to be in possession of a BB gun. It was unclear if he was facing any charges.

