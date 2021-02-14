https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/14/wow-lindsey-graham-suggests-kamala-harris-could-be-impeached-when-gop-retakes-house-n1425528

In the wake of the Democrat’s second failed attempt to impeach and remove President Trump, Lindsey Graham, in an appearance of Fox News Sunday, said that Democrats have now opened Pandora’s Box, and that by the standard they’ve set, Kamala Harris has met their requirement for impeachment.

“The trial record was a complete joke,” Senator Graham said. “Hearsay on top of hearsay, and we’ve opened Pandora’s Box for future presidents and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if Republicans take over the House because she actually bailed out rioters, and more of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open, so we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”

Lindsey Graham suggests Kamala Harris could be impeached by GOP-controlled House in 2022.

Senator Graham was referring to Kamala Harris promoting the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which raised $35 million dollars in the wake of George Floyd riots.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

At least 13 staffers on Biden’s campaign posted on Twitter about their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the concept of cash bail, and uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis. In addition to paying for the bail of rioters, according to a local news report, MFF also “bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.” In July, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) paid the bail of a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, allowing him to get out of jail, according to court records obtained by the Daily Caller.

Kamala Harris also joked about killing President Trump, Vice-President Pence or Attorney General Jeff Sessions back in 2018, during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. DeGeneres had been asking Harris a series of random questions from cards, when she came to the question “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris asked, clearly alluding to her wanting to kill whichever one she chose.

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018. Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

Kamala’s joke normalized and trivialized political violence. But Donald Trump, who told his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol, was impeached for “inciting violence.” Lindsey Graham is correct that by the Democrats’ own standard, the Republican majority would be justified in impeaching Kamala Harris.

Whether they actually would do so is a separate question altogether.

