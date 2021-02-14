https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-yang-new-york-mayoral-race/2021/02/14/id/1010005

Andrew Yang reached the donation requirements needed to receive matching city funding in the New York City mayor’s race, the technology entrepreneur said on Twitter Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen – the fastest campaign to hit the matching threshold with the most grassroots donors!” wrote Yang, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election.“Every small donation from NYCers now gets matched 8 to 1! We are on our way.”

Now that Yang has reached the threshold of receiving $250,000 from at least 1,000 donors, each dollar from residents of New York City in small contributions, with a maximum of $250, can be matched by up to $8 in public funds, reaching a maximum of $2,000 per contributor, according to The Hill.

Yang, whose campaign expects to receive more than $2 million in matching public funds, became the fourth candidate to reach matching funds status after attorney Maya Wiley, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, according to Politico.

“Despite entering the race months, or even years, after other candidates, we have quickly raised over $250,000 in 8:1 matchable donations from New York City residents to qualify for matching funds from the City, the fastest campaign to reach the matching funds threshold in the race,” campaign managers Sasha Ahuja and Chris Coffey wrote in a memo obtained by the Hill.

Yang had 28% support in a Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics poll released last week.

That gave him a significant lead among Democratic primary voters over Adams, who was in second place with 17%.

