https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/15/asia-markets-japan-preliminary-gdp-data-currencies-oil.html

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose on Monday, with multiple markets in North Asia closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged past the 30,000 level for the first time in more than 30 years, according to data from Refinitiv. It rose 1.91% on Monday to 30,084.15 while the Topix index gained 1.04% to close at 1,953.94.

Government data released Monday showed Japan’s economy growing 12.7% on an annualized basis between October and December last year. The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product was higher than economists’ median estimate of a 9.5% gain, according to Reuters.

South Korea’s Kospi also saw robust gains as it jumped 1.5% to close at 3,147. Stocks in Australia edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.91% on the day to 6,868.90.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.57%.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan were closed on Monday for holidays.