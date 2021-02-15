https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/puerto-rico-governor-gets-cocky-about-statehood/

Puerto Rico governor expects movement on statehood next month

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in an interview tonight that Congress is “morally obligated” to act. Pierluisi says that he expects the House to propose legislation for Puerto Rican statehood by mid-March.

The governor cited discussions with lawmakers, including Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) and Del. Jenniffer González-Colón (R-Puerto Rico), for his prediction, adding that statehood would provide new access to programs, such as Medicaid and the earned income tax credit.

“What I anticipate is that there will be considerable support for a statehood bill in this Congress.”

“The U.S. could be expanding by admitting Puerto Rico into the union,” he added. “It would be telling the world that it is embracing diversity because this would be a truly, completely Hispanic state.”

Puerto Ricans currently cannot vote for president in the general election and do not have full voting members of Congress. Pierluisi argued that more representation would help the island address its needs.

“Statehood is not a panacea,” Pierluisi said. “Of course we have to do better. But there’s no question that having two senators and four representatives in Congress batting for us when needed would make a difference.”

Puerto Rico voted for statehood in November, with 52 percent backing it and 47 percent against it.