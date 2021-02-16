http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NNcS0n7ulDM/

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that he thinks “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance,” “there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask,” a year from now, and it’s “highly unlikely that by the beginning of next year’s traditional school year in September, we are not significantly better off than we are today.”

Biden stated that his coronavirus advisers have warned against making predictions that we don’t know for sure will come to pass, and that experts say that herd immunity will require about 70% of the population to have immunity, and “if that works that way, as my mother would say, with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors, that by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God-willing, than we are today. I think a year from now, when it’s 22 below zero here — no, a year from now, I think that there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask, etc. But we don’t know. So, I don’t want to over-promise anything here.”

He added that “it is highly unlikely that by the beginning of next year’s traditional school year in September, we are not significantly better off than we are today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

