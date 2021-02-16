https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/539133-biden-im-tired-of-talking-about-trump

President BidenJoe BidenMcConnell doesn’t rule out getting involved in Republican primaries Perdue files paperwork to explore 2022 Senate run Hillicon Valley: Parler announces official relaunch | Google strikes news pay deal with major Australian media company | China central to GOP efforts to push back on Biden MORE said he’s “tired of talking about” former President Trump Donald TrumpMichigan Democrat Dingell on violent rhetoric: ‘I’ve had men in front of my house with assault weapons’ McConnell doesn’t rule out getting involved in Republican primaries 75 percent of Republicans want Trump to play prominent role in GOP: poll MORE during a CNN town hall on Tuesday.

“For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump,” Biden said when asked about Trump being acquitted by the Senate over the weekend during a second impeachment trial.

Biden had avoided referring to Trump by name previously, calling him “the former guy” at one point during the town hall. The president and his top aides have generally sought not to bring up Trump’s name in public remarks, instead referring generally to the previous administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the president has still used Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic periodically to defend his own administration’s stumbles in administering vaccines nationwide.

Biden during the town hall said he inherited “a circumstance” where there weren’t enough individuals in place to actually administer the vaccines and that there was “little federal guidance” in how to get shots into Americans’ arms.

At one point, Biden inaccurately said “we didn’t have” a vaccine when he came into office.

Trump has largely been out of the public eye since leaving office, having been banned from social media. He issued a blistering statement on Tuesday attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell doesn’t rule out getting involved in Republican primaries McConnell defends acquittal in WSJ op-ed but blasts Trump’s ‘unhinged falsehoods’ Biden pledges action on guns amid resistance MORE (R-Ky.) after the senator said Trump bears responsibility for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

